Jenny Murphy (from left), 15-year-old Brooke Murphy and Karin Sullivan take a selfie with the tulips at Utica Square as a backdrop on Monday, when the spring temperatures reached only the mid-50s. Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang’s forecast calls for the area to see warmer temperatures starting Wednesday, when the high will reach the upper 60s, and then continuing through the weekend. The high should be close to 80 degrees on Friday, but there’s a chance of rain Thursday night and Friday morning to temper the warmth.