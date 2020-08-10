Not fake news
In any political campaign, political parties must point out the flaws and failures of opposition candidates and point out the virtues and successes of their own candidates.
If you don’t agree with the assessment of your candidate, it is your job to set the record straight with proof (not opinion) that the criticism is wrong.
To label the criticism “fake news” does not prove something is not true.
In a true democracy, a diverse population will not easily come to agreement about political candidates or the actions of government leaders.
The only hope we have is that both sides will refute accusations against their candidates with evidence rather than opinion or conspiracy theories.
Mary Ann Parker, Tulsa
Heart-wrenching photo
Wow, the Tulsa World photographers did it again. The front-page photo of the funeral honoring Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig V. Johnson was the best!
It shared with your readers the white hearse carrying Sgt. Johnson to his final resting place, the beautiful large flag displayed by two Tulsa Fire Department vehicles’ cranes, the TPD’s motorcycle escort and the so-important view of Victory Church with its cross at the peak.
So inspiring, so heart wrenching. Tears were brought to our eyes, thanks to the photographer.
My Tulsa World is the best in our country.
Thank you for sharing with your readers the daily news and the heart-warming articles such as the coverage of Sgt. Johnson’s last trip.
Marcia Hawkins, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Tulsa World award-winning photographer Mike Simons took that photo. Sgt. Craig Johnson was killed during a routine police stop.
Greenwood’s unique identity
The Greenwood District has a unique identity that is only found on that particular street in this growing city.
Black Wall Street is the true identity that has persevered on Greenwood for over 100 years.
It symbolizes the trailblazing accomplishments of some very strong people who overcame obstacles to create a value that was recognized around our state and across the nation.
These hard-working ancestors developed this prosperous neighborhood in Tulsa, and it was totally unprecedented at that time.
That name, Black Wall Street, is the historic legacy that the Black community should embrace, celebrate and want to honor.
Black Wall Street is unique and celebrates the positive contributions from these very worthy pioneers.
Black Lives Matter can be painted on any street anywhere in America, but it doesn’t bring the right identity to this great street of black accomplishments.
Let’s quit trying to be politically correct, and let’s be historically accurate.
Ron Hoffman, Tulsa