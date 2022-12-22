TU women survive OT against Texas Southern

HOUSTON — Five Tulsa players scored in double figures to give the Golden Hurricane an 83-80 win over Texas Southern on Thursday afternoon at H&PE Arena.

TU moved to 10-3 on the season, while the Tigers fell to 0-10 overall.

Tulsa had five players in double figures for the second-straight game. TU was led by Maya Mayberry with 22 points, while Maddie Bittle had 19, Ahrray Young posted 18, Temira Poindexter added 11 and Delanie Crawford 11. Poindexter and Young both had a double-double as each player had 10 rebounds.

Tulsa will return to action on Friday, Dec. 30 at East Carolina to begin American Athletic Conference play.

Tulsa got out to an 11-6 lead with 5:27 on the clock in the first quarter, but the Tigers battled back and tied it at 11-11 with 4:50 to play in the frame. The two teams had four more lead changes and three tied scores before Texas Southern had a 20-19 advantage at the end of the frame.

TU climbed to a seven-point lead, 32-25, at the 5:56 mark for the biggest lead of the first half by either team, but the Tigers narrowed that advantage to just one point, 35-34, at halftime.

There were another four lead changes and two tied scores in the third quarter, with Tulsa owning another one-point advantage at the end of the frame, 54-53, as both teams had 19 points in the quarter.

Tulsa had a game-best 14-point lead, 79-65, with 2:08 left in the contest, but TSU outscored TU 15-4, and had a missed a three-pointer with no time on the clock that would have forced overtime.

Tulsa had five players in double figures for the second-straight game and a different player led TU in scoring in each quarter, including six points by Temira Poindexter in the first quarter, eight by Maya Mayberry in the second, six by Maddie Bittle in the third and Ahrray Young and Bittle with nine each in the fourth.

It was the fourth meeting between Tulsa and Texas Southern and the first since Nov. 25, 2014.

Before Thursday's game, Tulsa was 0-3 on the year when trailing after the first quarter. Tulsa trailed 20-19 after the 1st period Thursday.

Tulsa scored over 80 points for the 6th time this season, all coming in victories.