COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | TULSA 80, UCF 75

TU women hold off UCF 80-75

  Updated
  • 0

Four Tulsa players scored in double figures to lead Tulsa to an 80-75 win over UCF on Saturday afternoon at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Fla. The Golden Hurricane moved to 13-3 overall and 3-0 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Knights fell to 9-5 overall and 0-2 in the league.

Maya Mayberry posted a team-best 18 points for TU, while Delanie Crawford added 16 points, and both Maddie Bittle and Temira Poindexter scored 14. Poindexter had team-bests of nine rebounds, five blocks, four steals and four assists. Anzhane Hutton led UCF and all scorers with 22 points, and recorded a double-double with 13 rebounds.

UCF jumped out to a 14-5 lead to open the game and led 44-38 with 7:55 left in the third quarter. But after a 46-46 tie, the Knights never led or pulled even again, and TU sailed to the win with a 25-point fourth quarter.

