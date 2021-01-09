TU women hold off Memphis

Maya Mayberry scored a season-high 28 points and her sister Wyvette Mayberry added 15 as Tulsa held off Memphis on Saturday afternoon for a 72-68 win at the Reynolds Center.

Maya Mayberry finished 9-of-11 from the field, 3-of-5 from 3-point range and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line in 35 minutes.

“I was astounded when I saw the stats sheet and Maya had 28 points,” TU coach Matilda Mossman said in a media release. “When you can get to the free-throw line, you can get quiet points that way, and she hit some clutch threes when the game was getting close and she had a phenomenal night.”

Wyvette Mayberry, a freshman, added season-highs of 7 assists and 6 steals. Maddie Bittle added 9 points in her season-high 19 minutes.

Bittle’s fast-break layup off a turnover put the Hurricane (3-3, 2-3 AAC) ahead 65-54 with 3:08 remaining, and enjoyed a nine-point cushion until just over 1 minute to go. But the Tigers (2-7, 0-4) would not back down.

Memphis went 4-of-5 from the field with one free throw over the next 35 seconds to cut its deficit to 70-68, with 19 seconds remaining. Wyvette Mayberry made the second of two free throws twice in the final 10 seconds to preserve the victory.