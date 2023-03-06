Tulsa’s seventh-seeded women’s basketball team dropped a 69-53 decision to 10th-seeded UCF in the American Athletic Conference First Round on Monday afternoon at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Golden Hurricane fell to 17-13 on the season.

Tulsa was led by Temira Poindexter with 16 points, while Delanie Crawford had seven rebounds and Hadley Periman had six assists.

Tulsa will await the WNIT bracket announcement to see if their season continues.

Neither team led by more than four points in the first quarter, there were three lead changes and two tied scores, and the frame ended with the Golden Hurricane owning a one-point advantage, 13-12. Temira Poindexter had nine of TU’s first quarter points.

Poindexter came out in the second frame and hit a three-pointer and a layup to give TU a six-point lead, 18-12, at the 8:59 mark, forcing the Knights to call a timeout. Maddie Bittle added a layup to make it an eight-point advantage, but then Poindexter was called for a technical foul, which earned her two fouls, and she went to the bench for the rest of the frame.

UCF chipped away at the deficit and came back to tie the game at 22-22 with 6:09 on the clock in the second quarter. The game was tied twice more and there were three more lead changes before the Knights took a 30-29 advantage into halftime.

UCF took their own eight-point lead, 41-33, at the 5:28 mark of the third quarter and inched ahead to an 11-point advantage, 54-43, to end the frame.