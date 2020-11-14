TU rallies past No. 19 SMU, 28-24

The University of Tulsa’s best player picked the ideal moment to deliver his team’s only takeaway of the game and secure a pivotal victory.

No. 19 SMU, armed with the nation’s most productive quarterback, had a prime opportunity to add more drama to an already wild game on a windy Saturday night at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Linebacker Zaven Collins, an all-America candidate, plucked a pass from Shane Buechele out of the air with 89 seconds left, wrapping up the improbable 28-24 win and keeping the Hurricane’s American Athletic Conference record unblemished.

“We needed a big play out of the defense,” Collins said. “ … I saw the ball up in the air and just went up and got it.”

After Collins’ third interception of the year, he intentionally went down to the turf near midfield. TU (4-1, 4-0 AAC) was able to drain the rest of the clock, prompting an epic celebration on the field that continued in ­the locker room.

“I’m really, really proud of our players – the way they fight, the way they stay together through adversity, through thick and thin,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “They’re resilient with the way they play. Obviously, they’re trying to give their coach a heart attack.”