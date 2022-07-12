TU, Memphis recruiting duel heating up

Since his de-commitment from Oklahoma State in May, Bixby senior Parker Friedrichsen has heard from more than one school in the AAC.

The University of Tulsa, he expected. The 6-foot-4-inch sharpshooter had been offered by Frank Haith after his sophomore year, and Eric Konkol made sure he knew the offer still stood when he took the wheel. Konkol and Friedrichsen have been in frequent communication since.

"I respect Konkol in the sense of, within 30 minutes of my recommitment from OSU, he reached out and said I had a spot there," Friedrichsen said.

Memphis, however, caught Friedrichsen by surprise. After Haith scored a job on Penny Hardaway's bench, it did not take long for the former TU coach to re-establish connection late last month.

"I was at the NBPA Top 100 Camp... I hadn't talked to (Haith) in months. And he called me, and I picked up like I'd been talking to him every day because we have that relationship," Friedrichsen said. "We just started talking basketball and life... and then we started talking about how it would be a good situation for me at Memphis."

Friedrichsen first met Haith when he was 9 or 10. He often attended Haith's basketball camps, but their recruiting relationship has lasted "about the past two, three years," Friedrichsen said.

Haith has reached out to more than one TU offer since Memphis added his 343 Division I wins to its staff. Haith offered Kaden Cooper, a composite three-star 2023 guard-forward from Ada whose first offer came from TU in 2020, on Monday night.

Memphis also offered Wesley Yates, a 6-foot-4 guard from Beaumont, Texas, earlier this month. Haith's staff offered Yates in April of 2021.

"I think (Haith) is gonna look this way for sure. It's smart to, in my opinion. He already has those relationships, and Memphis is a good basketball school" Friedrichsen said. "I think as a coach, you've gotta go find players that fit you and your team and can help you win. It doesn't matter where they're at."

Tuesday night, SMU threw its hat in the Friedrichsen ring. Cincinnati hosted Friedrichsen on an unofficial visit last month.