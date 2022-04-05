TU batters to face No. 1 Sooners

University of Tulsa softball

Record: 12-22-1

Looking ahead: The Golden Hurricane travels to Norman for a Wednesday matchup against the 32-0 reigning national champion Oklahoma Sooners at 6 p.m. TU follows with a three-game conference series at Memphis at 5 p.m Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

Looking back: The Hurricane was dealt four losses last week, first a 10-0 loss to No. 7 Oklahoma State in five innings Wednesday. In its series against rival Wichita State, the Shockers downed TU thrice and score 10-or-more runs in each contest. The Hurricane was run-ruled in Saturday and Sunday's games against WSU.

Notable: Abby Jones has been on a tear in conference play. She leads TU with 11 hits, four doubles and a slugging percentage of .947. She knocked her first career home run on March 26 against Houston and has been named to the American Athletic Conference honor roll the past two weeks.

