Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Officer Latoya Dythe, 26, is charged in federal court with conspiracy to make a false statement to a firearms dealer and making a false statement to a firearms dealer.
- Updated
Martin, also an NFL official since 2015, is on the NFL's "COVID list" and this will be the third consecutive weekend that he has been sidelined.
- Updated
The 39-year-old Josh Blankenship succeeds David Alexander, who was fired on Nov. 30 after having coached the Tigers for seven seasons (and to the 2018 state title).
Tulsa County has 23 ZIP codes at 'extreme severe' COVID-19 risk amid record hospitalizations statewide
- Updated
In a news release update, THD noted that nearly a quarter (23.6%) of all Tulsa County cases since the pandemic began have been identified in December alone.
Michael Overall: Grave robbers nearly destroyed one of Oklahoma's most precious archaeological sites
- Updated
In the depths of the Great Depression, money seemed to matter more than history. But not all was lost.
OU football: Brooks and Redmond expected to return in 2021, but what's up with Haselwood, Perkins and Stevens?
- Updated
Oklahoma could have a much different roster next season. While Kennedy Brooks and Jalen Redmond indicated they will return, questions remain surrounding the future of Rhamondre Stevenson, Ronnie Perkins and Jadon Haselwood.
Watch Now: Brawl breaks out following TU-MSU bowl game; TU's Kendarin Ray helped off field after getting hit in head
- Updated
After the Hurricane stumbled 28-26 to Mississippi State at Amon G. Carter Stadium, players from both teams were throwing punches instead of exchanging postgame handshakes.
Watch Now: Brawl breaks out following TU-MSU bowl game; TU's Kendarin Ray helped off field after getting hit in head
- Updated
After the Hurricane stumbled 28-26 to Mississippi State at Amon G. Carter Stadium, players from both teams were throwing punches instead of exchanging postgame handshakes.
- Updated
Vincent appeared on several shows on the Food Network, including serving as a judge on “Food Network Challenge” from 2006 to 2012 and the host of “Save My Bakery” in 2014.
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg turned 18 on Sunday, and she thanked her fans with a snarky Twitter message about how she was celebrating.