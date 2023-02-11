Meet Trevor! Trevor is a year old shepherd mix! He was picked up as a stray and no one ever... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lawmakers have filed bills that would block children and some adults from receiving gender-affirming care that includes puberty blockers, cros…
An Osage Nation legislative committee wrapped up a three-day inquiry Thursday into almost $400,000 in purchases made by a former Osage Casinos…
Construction will begin Monday on the first intersection of its kind in eastern Oklahoma, where traffic will briefly switch sides and drive on…
Madonna's Instagram page was flooded with comments calling her scary, unrecognizable and denouncing her supposed "obsession with plastic surgery."
"I've never seen anything like that," the pest control company's owner said. "The more acorns I pulled out from the wall, the more there were.…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.