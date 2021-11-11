Woolaroc Retrospective Exhibit runs through December 31

By chance, do you love art? If you do and have an appreciation of nature and wildlife, there is a thrilling exhibit you should give serious consideration about attending. The Woolaroc Retrospective Exhibit will run all the way through to December 31.
The exhibit, which takes place at the Woolaroc Museum located just a short distance from downtown Bartlesville, will showcase the work of nine renowned landscape and wildlife artists from across the United States. Those artists are Bill Acheff, Scott Christensen, Joss Elliot, Sherrie McGraw, Paul Moore, John Moyers, Peregrine O’Gormley, Grant Redden and Matt Smith. This is a place and event where art and nature meet and where art collectors will be able to purchase a rather wide selection of original works.
But while there, do spend some time exploring this multi-faceted destination.
“There is something for everybody here. The wildlife, the art, Frank Phillips’ Historic Lodge. We have hiking trails here too,” says Kevin Hock, CEO of the Frank Phillips Foundation. “So, no matter what your interest level is, your age, your background, you can find something here to really enjoy and feel the magic of Woolaroc.”
When visiting, you will discover a brand new welcome center, named after the former CEO of the Frank Phillips Foundation Bob Fraser.
“So we really wanted to take the opportunity to modernize the entire building,” Mr. Fraser said.
And now the welcome center is a spacious, beautifully decorated area where you can get information, sit and plan out your visit while on the property and get a bite to eat. The other addition to the welcome center is called the Prairie Dome Café. It’s very comfortable and has a rather large menu including such items as not only a regular burger, but a buffalo or longhorn burger. They also offer a very tasty Frito Chili Pie and Indian Taco as well. But there are healthier options from wraps to a variety of salads. And when it comes to drinks, the regular soft drinks and water are of course offered, but take a moment to selection from their wide variety of not only hot drinks, but expresso, lattes and cappuccinos!
It has been said when you get to the front gate at the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve, you have already entered the museum. A two and a half mile drive will bring you straight to the new welcome center. But along the way, don’t be surprised if you see bison, longhorns, different types of deer, some water buffalos or even elk. Now, once you arrive at the welcome center, be sure and check out the new playground for the kids to enjoy. Another popular area with the kids is a new playground which is next to the welcome center.
This is all part of this destination that beams with history. When you stand quietly on the front porch of the Phillips’ Historic Lodge and gaze out across Clyde Lake, it is almost as if you can just hear the whispers of those who enjoyed the same view so many years ago, from powerful politicians and businessmen, to foreign dignitaries and Hollywood celebrities and everyone in between. And one of the more impressive attractions at Woolaroc though is the 50,000 square foot art museum, housing a world class art collection.
The Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve is a destination you can visit year round, they have events planned throughout the year and during the holidays it is especially fun to visit! This is a very special place and everyone should experience what Woolaroc is, but because this retreat whose name honors the woods, lakes and rocks of nature also holds whispers from the past. There is a unique piece of history there, and not just Bartlesville’s and not just Oklahoma’s. But there is a national history at Woolaroc and you should go experience that!
Dino Lalli is the producer, co-host and one of the reporters for the weekly television travel show Discover Oklahoma.