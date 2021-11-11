Woolaroc Retrospective Exhibit runs through Dec. 31

Last year, Sarah Brightman had to cancel her tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. But this holiday season, the British singer known for her work in “Cats” and “The Phantom of the Opera,” will kick off her tour (https://sarahbrightman.com/tours/) of the United States on November 26. But she’ll be back home in time for Christmas. “My traditions always include my family,” Brightman said. “There can be more than 22 of us around a table – it’s a large family with all the nieces, nephews, friends and my siblings. On Christmas Eve, my mother normally holds a party. There is always the Christmas Day of eating turkey and British Christmas pudding, mince pies – all the usual Christmas things. We even enjoy Boxing Day, which many places around the world do not have. It is a very British thing. We have a large buffet for lunch with yet even more family and friends. That is really our Christmas tradition. We also have all the other things that most families celebrate with the decorating of the tree and unwrapping of presents.” The soprano’s first-ever Christmas special from London, “Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony,” is currently airing on PBS stations.