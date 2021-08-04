Looking for an easy summer getaway? Take a scenic 45-minute drive north from Tulsa up U.S. 75, and you land in Bartlesville.

Bartlesville and the nearby small town of Dewey are now home to two breweries. Cooper and Mill Brewing Co., 200 S. Dewey Ave., in Bartlesville and Scissortail Brewing Co., 623 E. Don Tyler Ave., in Dewey.

I like to plan my getaways with a local brewery in mind. Pick a brewery in a certain destination, and then see what else the town has to offer.

The area was founded when Jacob Bartles moved into Indian Territory south of what is now Bartlesville in 1873.

Bartlesville has a rich history with the oil and gas industry. Phillips Petroleum, founded by Frank Phillips, started in Bartlesville in 1905 while still Indian Territory. Conoco and Phillips merged into ConocoPhillips and then split into Phillips 66 and ConocoPhillips. They both still have operations in Bartlesville, but their corporate offices moved to Houston.

When you visit Bartlesville, Woolaroc is a must-see destination. A gift from Frank Phillips, Woolaroc has lots of things to do for kids and adults.

Woolaroc’s lodge ranch house became the country home of Frank and Jane Phillips. A visit to the Lodge will take you back to a time when oil and money were both flowing. The ranch has more than 30 species of animals that roam freely on the 3,700-acre wildlife preserve, everything from native bison and longhorn cattle to exotic llamas and ostriches. A car ride through the preserve will give you a nice view of a lot of them.

Woolaroc has one of the most extensive Western art collections in the world. The museum offers Frank Phillips’ private collections, including a monoplane, and the world’s largest collection of Colt firearms.

Plan on spending a long afternoon to see the sights there.

If you want to make it an overnight stay, see if there is availability at the Price Tower, designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Inside, the Inn at Price Tower features a contemporary design by New York architect Wendy Evans Joseph. It offers 19 glass-wrapped, boutique-style rooms. The two-story suites have views of the Oklahoma landscape and lots of natural light from floor to ceiling windows.

The Price Tower building is a National Historic Landmark.

A unique local place to dine in Bartlesville is the Painted Horse Bar and Grille, 110 SW Frank Phillips Blvd. It has a similar vibe as Woolaroc, with a bison head and cow skins over the large bar area. They have local beers, a variety of other drinks and a large selection of menu items.

Cooper and Mill Brewing Co.

Cooper and Mill Brewing Co. is Bartlesville’s locally owned brewery not far from the Painted Horse Bar & Grille at 200 S. Dewey Ave. They opened their doors in the middle of the pandemic on May 26, 2020.

The name comes from the streets of Cooper and Mill in Aspen, Colorado, where Frank Phillips worked as a barber before he got into the oil business.

Lead brewer Shawn Childress is a chemist by trade and has been homebrewing beer for 30 years. John Kane is his business partner and runs the finance and business operations.

“I just liked beer and I think it’s a cool business. We love breweries and thought they brought a really cool feel to the communities that they’re in. So we felt like why wouldn’t Bartlesville have a brewery?” Kane said.

Kaci Fouts is the marketing leader and partner who helped get Childress to come on as lead brewer.

Kane added, “We were kind of on the hunt for a brewer and his name came up as we were asking around. We ended up getting together with Shawn and it was pretty obvious that we ought to get together and make something happen.”

The building has had many purposes throughout the years but still has ties to Frank Phillips.

“The building was a Sears automotive store for a long time. And then more recently it’s been a church. We acquired it from the Frank Phillips Club, who are partners with us as well. Those guys made it super easy to get in this building. We could not have done it as easily as we did it without them. So they still continue to have their events here and their club nights. They’re a major part of what we’re doing,” Kane said.

The place wasn’t quite ready to house a brewery. Elbow grease and know-how allowed a lot of the work to be completed without contractors.

“It took quite a bit to remodel, there were some drop ceilings in, and a lot of floor work to be done. We painted the outside, new windows, roll doors. We did most of it. Everything we could do that didn’t require a license or some sort of special skill like windows, we did ourselves with some help from some good friends and volunteers. So it was a really neat process,” Kane said.

There is ample space in the taproom and an area that can be used for meetings or just for fun. They have three pool tables that you can play for free and regulation-size shuffleboard, corn hole, tables and some lounge chairs. All of the games were a part of the Frank Phillips Club and came with the building. They also rent that space out.

The brewhouse is seven barrels, but they can brew up to 10 or 11 barrels depending on the type of beer. Their most popular beer is the Torpedo Switch, an American Standard ale, which they can brew 11 barrels on the system.

The brewing system shipped out of China on the last day before the country shut down for COVID-19. It was a mystery whether the gear had made it out to the ship. Kane and Childress finally tracked it down, and it showed up on the coldest day of the year. They unloaded it and were brewing on it three weeks later.

“It was exceptional because everybody said two months, three months... we did it in three weeks. So a lot of work, a lot of help. A lot of friends came in and helped. And we had our first batch up and going,” Childress said.

Cooper and Mills make a variety of beers for a variety of tastes. Childress being a chemist, he is able to experiment with recipes and come up with something the beer community will like.

“We kind of built our beer portfolio around the old standards. We do a porter, it’s kind of a modified porter, which we call Granny Bees. We do an old-school stout. It’s kind of the hybrid stout, the classic American Irish stout. So lower alcohol, more dry, not that typical sweet stout, but a lot of people are doing that. Definitely not 13% (ABV). We do, probably our best-selling IPA (India Pale Ale) right now, has been the NEOPA (Northeastern Oklahoma Pale Ale). It’s a New England IPA and it seemed like a good thing to call it. It’s the nice, juicy beer.

“I’ve been brewing for 30 years. I was 19 years old when I started brewing. So we’re bringing out kind of the old school stuff, but we still look at a lot of the new styles too.”

Kane praised his business partner’s ability to make beer that appeals to more people.

“For example, with an IPA, it’s not going to be 102 IBUs (International Bitterness Units). It’s going to be something lower. That’s more palatable that reaches more people. And that you can sit down and have two or three without just really getting over-flavored, if that makes sense. So I think that that appeals to a wide range of palates.”

Last November, Cooper and Mills started to self-distribute. They have more than 10 accounts around Bartlesville and heading to Pawhuska — being careful to have enough production for that and other events.

“I think it’s becoming a real place of community in Bartlesville. I think that people really enjoy the fact that we’re family-friendly. The big open space and high ceilings are great. The free games back there are great. It’s an easy place to come watch, live music, or bring food in and have family dinners. And we’re kind of, we’re developing that sense of community,” Kane said.

Scissortail Brewing Company

If you head about five miles north of Cooper and Mills, you can visit another brewery called Scissortail Brewing Company, started by James Pinney in Dewey.

Pinney’s brewery doesn’t produce the volume of Cooper and Mills, but he is able to brew a large variety of beers on his one-barrel system.

Pinney has been brewing beer for 28 years. He would help his brother when he was a teenager, and that experience gave him the idea of owning his own brewery 25 years ago.

Pinney grew up in Tulsa, but his family is originally from Osage County, where he spent his summers.

“I bought some property and moved on out to that property in Osage County. I spent a lot more time in the Bartlesville area, so I looked around Bartlesville for some time trying to find a piece of property, but I found nothing really that either suited our needs or didn’t match my budget. So Dewey wound up actually having a great building that was perfect for us,” Pinney said.

Pinney bought the building in October 2016 and has done the majority of the work minus things such as windows and air conditioning and electrical.

“It was nice being in Dewey vs., say, another city as I got to be my own general contractor and I did most of the construction myself... But I had a few contractors come in to do plumbing, electrical, the doors, and windows that we have in the front, things like that, things that I just don’t specialize in,” Pinney said.

“This building was originally built by RV Myers in 1912. It’s the original lumber and hardware store for Dewey. It’s been almost everything. It was later bought by the Dewey Portland Cement Association for their union to be a rec center. They built the building next door. That was the basketball court. It’s been the city library, it’s been a laundromat, it’s been an auction house briefly. It was an antique place. The last thing was a flower shop. It caught fire and burned through part of the ceiling and burned through the roof. So it had to have a new roof put on. So really it was in perfect condition for doing a brewery. I loved it because it was just a shell of a building and basically a blank slate other than the brick walls,” Pinney said.

The taproom is 1,500 square feet and faces south with large windows. It is near where the rail station was located and a couple of blocks from U.S. 75. Pinney has 8,000 square feet to work with to grow his brewery’s production.

“We are a one-barrel brewhouse. I double-batch whenever I brew into two-barrel fermenters and I have a two-barrel tank. We keg all of our products. Once we go into distribution, we can reach out a little bit farther, maybe even go into the Tulsa metro, and maybe even into Kansas.”

Pinney likes a variety of beers, but he likes what he calls medium beers or more sessionable beers.

“I like that 5% (ABV) style beer, maybe as high as 6%. I try to keep it pretty sessionable, which actually suits the local clientele pretty well. They’re kind of liking the fact that they can appreciate it. And my lagers are doing very, very well, which I’m actually kind of excited about because craft has now started to actually focus a little bit more on lagers.

“So I make an American-style lager that is really what a lot of our clientele was really kind of pushing for. We are now starting to sell a little bit more of our IPA. It has been picking up in the past few months, but the local clientele just really is not quite ready for an IPA like what you see in more of an urban market, such as Tulsa or Oklahoma City,” Pinney said.

