Discover Oklahoma: Oklahoma Frontier Drug Store Museum is a cool place to visit

Discover Oklahoma

Guthrie’s Oklahoma Frontier Drug Store Museum is floor to ceiling with the pills, salves and potions.

 Courtesy, Lori Duckworth, Oklahoma Tourism

Lately, a few people have come up while I was in different parts of the state and asked for a few places to visit that would be inside and cool.

Besides the obvious answers that include the various museums around the state, there is one particular destination in Guthrie worth mentioning.

While it may be considered a “small” museum, it is big in terms of the information it provides! The Oklahoma Frontier Drug Store Museum in Guthrie is also one of those places where you may drop in for a couple of minutes but end up staying for hours.

Simply put, there is a lot to see, as the museum is floor to ceiling with the pills, salves and potions that kept the pioneers healthy and apparently a little numb at times. And the first time visiting the museum, there were several “WOW” moments. One of the most interesting things in the museum is its controlled drug cabinet, which shows that between 1900 and 1915, a person could walk into the drug store and buy cocaine, morphine or laudanum by merely signing what they called a poison register. You would have to state the purpose for using it, and on that list people would list the purpose for buying cocaine was for habit. In the museum, you can also find a bottle containing heroin tablets in it.

People are also reading…

There were prescriptions for whiskey during Prohibition for medicinal purposes only! For asthma back in the day, they had patches and inhalers but also Asthmador cigarettes — medicated cigarettes used for the treatment of asthma. Yes, they had asthma cigarettes to treat, well, asthma! Indeed, there seemed to be a cure for just about everything, including a tonic that promised a baby in every bottle. One has to wonder how people could fall for these claims, but then again, desperate people try desperate things. But, as silly as some things may sound, they were widely accepted over 100 years ago.

“Back in the day,” if you wanted to buy your wife or girlfriend some cosmetics, one could actually buy arsenic pills for complexion! Another shocker was one particular item. Many have heard of something called asafetida, which was a powerfully strong smelling herb. One remedy or preventative from catching colds was wearing an asafetida bag. So when kids rode a horse or walked to school, their moms would insist they take the bag and hang it around their neck. It smelled bad enough to keep everybody away so you didn’t catch a cold.

But before you leave the museum, please take advantage of the beautiful apothecary garden next door. It is a reminder that much of the medications we know today come from plants and herbs. And while you enjoy the peace and beauty of the garden, one can reflect on the point of the museum, which is to see just how far we have come in medicine over the past 50 to 100 years!

For a comprehensive list of different kinds of museums around the state, just go to travelok.com.

Dino Lalli is the co-host and one of the feature reporters for the weekly television travel show Discover Oklahoma.

 

Are you ready to retire? Here's how to tell

Need to get away?

