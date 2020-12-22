Discover Oklahoma: Looking back at 2020, celebrating Oklahoma's perseverance through a hard year

No one has to be told what a year it has been for everyone! We are all looking forward to a much better 2021.
So, as we look to the finish line of 2020, I wanted to keep a small tradition started a few years ago in December. Feeling compelled, I have written about some of my for Discover Oklahoma during the previous 12 months, specifically the businesses and the hard-working, dedicated people who owned or managed them.
I can’t list every single place where a videographer and I shot a story and some of those stories have not aired yet. But this year in particular, I want to highlight the unwavering commitment and flexibility of those who have worked so hard to plow through the unprecedented times in which we live.
Restaurants have been particularly hard hit during the pandemic. But with every restaurant story videotaped this year, we saw shared qualities among them all. Earlier in the year, my videographer and I saw first-hand the staffs and ownerships at Granny’s Kitchen in Stillwater and the Silver Dollar Café in Collinsville working so diligently to serve customers. Legendary restaurants like The Hammett House in Claremore and Ingrid’s in Oklahoma City continue to strive every single day delivering delicious food and provide first rate service. From other places such as the Rocking “R” Ranch House Restaurant in Broken Arrow to The Old Ice House in Durant, and every place in between, I saw time and time again, people who were focused, strong and did their jobs with considerable selfless energy and enthusiasm, many times under stressful conditions.
The same holds with other types of businesses across the state. Farm Hippie Farmer’s Market in Collinsville is not a restaurant but a 12 month a year, indoor farmer’s market. They work with other local businesses, growers and farmers so when you walk into Farm Hippie, you can find a variety of locally-grown produce, meats and other products all from Oklahoma! The owners are so passionate about what they do! Being a history buff, I was thrilled to do stories at the Seminole Nation Museum in Wewoka, the always incredible Oklahoma History Center and The Pawnee County Historical Society Museum and Dick Tracy Headquarters to name a few. My dad got me interested in reading Dick Tracy comics strips growing up so I was excited to learn years ago Chester Gould, the creator of the Dick Tracy comic strip is a Pawnee native. And again the staffs at all the museums we visited stayed true to their mission, adapting to the ever changing ways COVID changed the world around us.
We stopped shooting stories for Discover Oklahoma in March because of the pandemic, but resumed in June. Thankfully a good number of those stories were outside. It was with great enthusiasm one of my first stories back was on the Sequoyah State Park Trail System. Angelina Stancampiano, recreational coordinator at the park helped us out tremendously for the story and she is another example of dedicated, devoted park employees. Sequoyah has seven trails totaling 12 miles and all are different and all are worth the time to explore! Greenleaf State Park was another story we shot and, in my opinion, it is a truly a hidden gem in the state! The park staffs work so very hard and I want to say thank you to all, especially during this difficult year. Going fishing for small mouth bass on Lake Murray with fishing guide Marco Vaca was enormously fun. Never having fished for small mouth before, I came away with a much better understanding of the do’s and don’ts and now can’t wait to head back to Lake Murray.
Businesses like The Corner in Okeene, Miller Pecan Company in Afton, Okie Mountain Trading Co. in Chickasaha, Home Sweet Home On The Range in Guthrie, JW Jewelry and Home in the Paseo in Oklahoma City, and Okie Dokie Mercantile in Shawnee are all examples of wonderful locally owned businesses who are committed to carrying great products and stellar customer service.
I did a story with artist Romy Owens from Enid whose sculpture and outdoor sanctuary called “Under Her Wing Was The Universe” is impressive to see. The owners of Red Bird Farm, also in Enid are also impressive examples of hardworking people and through various events around the year, celebrate nature and all the seasons!
Again, there isn’t enough room to write about all the places where we did stories this year. But, as I’ve written about so often, please shop and buy local. It is so very important we all do so throughout the year! And here is to a less stressful and more fun and productive 2021 !
