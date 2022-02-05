Discover Oklahoma: Experience the beauty of life at Simple Country Ranch

“And then they get the information of ‘what does the animal do? What does it eat? How does it survive? What is it used for on the farm?’” Denny said. “Every animal we have on the farm is a working animal and does a job.”

Folks will see how the animals are used on the ranch. Denny said one of the remarkably interesting things he has found is how many of the adults are quite curious about how one takes care of the various kinds of animals, what they do with them and what they do exactly.

The peaceful surroundings first struck me when we pulled up to the ranch. The rolling hills make the area beautiful and inviting. I remember wondering how beautiful the area is when it snows! I found the ranch to be a location where you can experience the beauty and healing power of nature.

There is another part of the ranch, Simply Stained Shop. It is a sign company run by Lauren Denny. All the assorted items are handmade, and the photos are put on wood.