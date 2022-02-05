Discover Oklahoma: Experience the beauty of life at Simple Country Ranch

A romanticized version of living and working on a farm has been around for years, perhaps because of how it was portrayed in a movie or television series.
And while some of that may in fact be true, I believe most know just how incredibly hard and difficult it can be working on a farm or ranch. But while I was recently working on a story for Discover Oklahoma, a gentleman said something that best summed it up.
“You don’t cowboy unless you love it,” said Ben Denny, co-owner of Simply Country Ranch just north of McAlester.
Ben and his wife, Lauren, along with help from Lauren’s parents, run the ranch. The concept behind the ranch is simply to educate people on what it is really like to work on a farm or ranch. Simply Country Ranch is a little bit of both a ranch and farm. On the farm side, they focus on services and growing hay. For ranching, they raise hoofed animals, Hyland and Angus cattle and sheep as their main livestock.
“I just think that there’s a lot of conclusions that have been drawn on ranchers and farmers that really just aren’t true,” Ben Denny says. “And we like to open it up and let people really see how wonderful these animals are and how great the lifestyle is, and how special it is.”
When people young and old go to the ranch with questions, then will get them answered. They will encounter a fun petting zoo and guests can feed and pet the animals, which consist of sheep, goats, one alpaca and donkeys.
“And then they get the information of ‘what does the animal do? What does it eat? How does it survive? What is it used for on the farm?’” Denny said. “Every animal we have on the farm is a working animal and does a job.”
Folks will see how the animals are used on the ranch. Denny said one of the remarkably interesting things he has found is how many of the adults are quite curious about how one takes care of the various kinds of animals, what they do with them and what they do exactly.
The peaceful surroundings first struck me when we pulled up to the ranch. The rolling hills make the area beautiful and inviting. I remember wondering how beautiful the area is when it snows! I found the ranch to be a location where you can experience the beauty and healing power of nature.
There is another part of the ranch, Simply Stained Shop. It is a sign company run by Lauren Denny. All the assorted items are handmade, and the photos are put on wood.
“Everything is online for us right now. And we ship all over the world and we recently created a market store within our ranch up at the barn,” Lauren Denny said. “That way, people can visit the ranch and take away a piece of the ranch with them. At our sign company, we print items onto wood. We print photos of our animals, and they can get pictures of their tour when they come to see the ranch.”
Lauren Denny brings her background to this part of the business as she is a retired schoolteacher.
“Because I have a teaching background, a lot of the people who are supporting Simply Stained are also educators, so we really are heavily focused on education,” she said.
You can also find custom pieces, such as handwritten recipes and photos.
Simply Country Ranch has many activities planned for 2022. It is a fun, wonderful place to hold events such as birthday parties.
“I would say just come out here just to experience the ranch, the lifestyle, the country lifestyle,” Ben Denny said.
Lauren Denny added, “I think when (people) get to see the animals in real life, when they get to experience the beautiful Oklahoma rolling hills, it makes a huge difference for them and brightens up their day.”
Having been there, I can say this is a place to experience, to get away for a brief time and let nature take your focus away from your problems. Simply Country Ranch is an educational, entertaining and very enjoyable destination to visit.
Dino Lalli is the co-host and one of the feature reporters for the weekly television travel show Discover Oklahoma.