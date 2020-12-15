TPS, other area districts largely keep distance learning plans in place amid additional projected snowfall

The following northeastern Oklahoma school districts will hold classes amid forecasts predicting additional snow accumulation in the region on Tuesday:
Modified:
Tulsa Public Schools — Distance learning will be in session, but teachers will teach remotely. Also, school-based instructional and front office staffs may work from home if they are able. District office buildings will be closed, but meal services will be provided as scheduled.
The district said it will announce decisions on whether to hold athletics practices, games and matches as scheduled by 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Berryhill Public Schools — Transitioned to distance learning for the remainder of the semester, citing COVID-19 spread, after declaring an inclement weather day Monday.
Sapulpa Public Schools — Distance learning will be in effect for the rest of the week.
Union Public Schools — Distance learning remains in effect as announced earlier this month; students started classes at 10 a.m. Monday due to the weather.
Open:
Jenks Public Schools — The district declared a snow day Monday but will be open again Tuesday. Middle school students will be in distance learning through the end of the week. Afternoon bus routes for Tuesday could be modified depending on weather conditions.
Bixby Public Schools — The district was in distance learning as normal on Monday and has not made changes to that plan for Tuesday.
Broken Arrow Public Schools — The district canceled in-person learning for Monday but had distance learning in session, saying it would announce any changes affecting future days in the week. BAPS did not make a subsequent announcement by 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Owasso Public Schools — Classes were canceled Monday on account of snow with the expectation they would resume Tuesday. The district did not announce any schedule change as of 8:45 p.m. Monday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!