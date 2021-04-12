TPS filing legal action against state school board over charter school settlement

The petition also seeks a declaratory judgment about how Oklahoma statutes and the state constitution’s provisions on school funding should be interpreted, as well as on the State Board of Education’s authority.

There was no debate or discussion on Monday’s vote, which came after a 40-minute executive session. Citing the pending litigation, TPS board members and Superintendent Deborah Gist declined to comment after the meeting adjourned.

The school district issued a written statement after the meeting.

“Tonight's action stems from the State Board's recent and unexpected (4-3) vote to resolve the 2017 litigation and redistribute local and state-dedicated sources of revenue to charter schools, including virtual charter schools like Epic, effective July 1, 2021.”

Several other area school districts authorized their attorneys to take legal action Monday evening, including Skiatook, Owasso and Jenks.

During Jenks’ board of education meeting, Superintendent Stacey Butterfield reiterated that while JPS does not authorize any charter schools, the settlement would still harm the district as it would reallocate millions of dollars in state aid.