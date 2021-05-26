TPS, BAPS offer student vaccination clinics

With the Pfizer-NBioTech vaccine now authorized for adolescents, two area school districts have announced plans to host summer COVID-19 vaccination events for students.

Working in partnership with Saint Francis Hospital, Tulsa Public Schools will have vaccination clinics at Carver Middle School and Memorial Middle School starting June 1 for students age 12 and older.

First dose vaccination events are scheduled for June 1, 3 and 10 at Carver and June 2, 4 and 9 at Memorial Middle School. Second doses will be available June 22 and 24 and July 1 at Carver. Memorial Middle School will have second doses available June 23, 25 and 30.

Appointments are required for students and can be booked at tulsaschools.org/vaccine. Students younger than age 17 must have a parent or guardian with them in order to be vaccinated. Parents have the option to get vaccinated alongside their student as a walk-in patient.

Prior to the announcement, Superintendent Deborah Gist said the district would monitor the clinics’ interest levels before making any decisions about hosting similar events during TPS’ “Ready. Set. Summer!” programming in July.

“The more people we can get vaccinated, the faster we can get back to normal,” she said.