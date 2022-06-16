 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TPD applicant diversity

  • Updated
TPD applicant diversity

2021 2020

Asian 4 5

Hispanic 10 16

Native American 12 16

Black 10 17

White 94 115

Other 12 16

Male 103 126

Female 29 43

Total 132 169

