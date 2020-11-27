Top stories from SkiatookJournal.com
A Tulsa ER doctor says he's frustrated so many are not following protocols when they’ve been exposed or infected: “People will be three or four days into this and take a test and it’s negative and think they’re done."
At the time, 1940, the area described itself as one of Tulsa’s first suburbs, marking the southern outskirts of town. And some sources declare that year to be “the birth” of Brookside.
Councilors passed additional COVID-19-related measures at a special meeting Tuesday night, expanding the Tulsa Health Department's oversight of public events and adding means to punish businesses that are not complying with city mandates.
To health care workers like Hunter Hall, witnessing patients’ last breaths daily, the mounting death toll doesn’t just represent compounding grief. It’s also exacting a personal toll that feels like failure.
A COVID-19 vaccine appears on the horizon. But state officials say most Oklahomans won't see it for months
COVID-19: Record hospitalizations and new infections continue as state reports 21 deaths and 3,663 cases
Watch Now: Bill Haisten: More Bedlam heat for Mike Gundy, who insists he’s not contending with burnout
“Y’all will think I’m joking,” Mike Gundy told reporters, “but it’s lonely at the top, man.”
The company, which also has facilities in Tulsa, specializes in the engineering design, manufacture, delivery and certification of new and upgraded training devices for the U.S. armed forces.
Gene and Shirley May had been living in near-isolation before they died three days apart. Generations of Oral Roberts students got to know the high-school sweethearts over his 28 years teaching chemistry.
In a column two years ago, I questioned whether Mike Gundy might have crashed into a personal wall: Gundy is 51. He has been a college footbal…
Red signifies outbreaks are present and worsening, with contact tracing capacity strained or exceeded, according to the Tulsa Health Department.
Rodents are looking for scavenging alternatives as restaurants are throwing less food away, and people have been stocking their pantries with provisions since the pandemic started.