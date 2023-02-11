Tony Feb 11, 2023 3 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Photos: Transgender rights protesters gather at Oklahoma Capitol ahead of State of the State Lawmakers have filed bills that would block children and some adults from receiving gender-affirming care that includes puberty blockers, cros… Osages seek explanation for former casino CEO's expenditures An Osage Nation legislative committee wrapped up a three-day inquiry Thursday into almost $400,000 in purchases made by a former Osage Casinos… One of Tulsa’s busiest intersections will have traffic 'switching sides' of the road Construction will begin Monday on the first intersection of its kind in eastern Oklahoma, where traffic will briefly switch sides and drive on… Madonna hits back at ageist criticism after Grammy's appearance Madonna's Instagram page was flooded with comments calling her scary, unrecognizable and denouncing her supposed "obsession with plastic surgery." Woodpeckers hoard over 700 pounds of acorns in vacation rental home "I've never seen anything like that," the pest control company's owner said. "The more acorns I pulled out from the wall, the more there were.…