Voting continues until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The change comes immediately after a new adjutant general took over.
Not since 1997 at Union had a Bill Blankenship-coached team been dealt a first-round playoff loss. Interestingly, Josh Blankenship was the quarterback of that 1997 Union team.
Guerin-teed it was quite a week: OU-Baylor disintegration prompts suggested rule: One field storm = end of game
With the outcome decided, fans everywhere, coaches upset and players at risk, some things are more important than one last play.
"The last thing Broken Arrow needs is a duplication of 71st Street between Mingo and Garnet roads imprinted to the section of 71st Street between County Line Road (193rd Street) and the turnpike," says Broken Arrow resident Larry Nodine.
Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson was replaced as adjutant general by Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino.
The former Housing Solutions employees say mismanagement led to a chaotic scene at the old Wyndham Hotel building, with only a fraction of those promised permanent housing receiving it.
State granted temporary restraining order preventing Ascension St. John from enforcing employee vaccine mandate
The order comes after the state attorney general filed a lawsuit earlier in the day seeking to prevent Ascension St. John from suspending or firing employees who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and whose religious exemption has been denied.
Electric vehicle maker Canoo to add 375 Tulsa jobs, locate technology hub, software development centers
A new partnership with Tulsa-based George Kaiser Family Foundation will mobilize new resources and leverage existing programs to recruit talent to the company.
NOMA — North of Market — will have 256 apartments, curated retail, restaurants and a neighborhood gathering space.