Scheels, which boasts attractions such as an indoor Ferris wheel, could open in the fall of 2024.
It hasn't been easy being Mike Gundy's position-playing, number-wearing son at Oklahoma State, but Gunnar is finding his way.
Three students total, one from Phoenix Rising alternative school and two from East Central High School, were in possession of guns in two separate incidents Friday and Monday. #oklaed
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
The PikePass toll for the mile between 41st and 51st streets was going to be 65 cents, but because of area residents' opposition, the toll was dropped to 40 cents.
Cole Adams' January message: “Dad, you won’t believe this. Guess who I just got an offer from. Alabama!”
The woman was driving on Peoria Avenue near Interstate 44 about 2:15 p.m. when "some sort of incident" happened on the road with a man in another car, police said.
"We're also losing our teachers because of low pay. Teacher pay in Oklahoma is one of the lowest in the country," says Bartlesville resident Karen Wollman.
A crowd of more than 20,000 is expected for this QuikTrip treat. Booker T. Washington's Micah Tease on Bixby-Owasso: "I'll be there. Two great teams."
The building's main plaza renovation also includes a Garden Terrace, Plaza Lounge and a half-dozen other local vendors.
