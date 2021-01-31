Tips for talking to legislators

• Attempt to establish a relationship with your legislators before you have an issue to discuss with them.

• Personal contact is usually more effective than telephone calls, emails or letters.

• Avoid form letters, emails and scripted telephone calls. If you write, do so in your own words.

• Do use the telephone to make appointments or to voice opinions on short notice. In most cases, you will be speaking to a lawmaker’s assistant. Be respectful and to the point.

• Lawmakers tend to pay more attention to people who live in their districts.

• Be prepared. Know your facts, explain your position and why it’s important to you, tell your legislator why it benefits his constituents.

• Stick to the issue at hand.

• Remain calm.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World