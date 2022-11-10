Tim Stanley: Rainbow a sign of hope after community rocked by tragedy

It seemed too perfect to be real — the colors so vivid, the arc so clearly defined.

And yet it was real.

So real, it commanded attention, inspiring awe and wonder in everyone who saw it.

One of the many who witnessed the rainbow the evening of Oct. 30 — the photos began popping up on social media from around south Tulsa and Broken Arrow — I had an especially good view from my neighborhood.

Rather than at a distance, it felt like we were looking straight up at it.

But there was another neighborhood it seemed much closer to.

Roughly a mile and a half from my own, it was a neighborhood I'd been in for the first time just hours earlier. And when I noticed the rainbow's uncanny proximity to it, I couldn't help but think: "How out of place."

How could this rainbow be there — standing so near a site that just three days earlier made national news as the scene of a horrific crime.

Clearly, the rainbow was in the wrong place.

The site deserved a different image, something more dark and sinister.

***

When the reports first started circulating Oct. 27, all anyone knew was what little Broken Arrow authorities had to offer:

Police and fire units were at a structure fire; there were multiple fatalities; it was being investigated as a homicide.

But from there, several shocking details would emerge.

It started with the death toll: A total of eight bodies had been recovered from the home.

It included six children.

The children, ages 1 to 13, were the victims of an apparent murder suicide.

An even more unthinkable revelation would follow the next morning. That's when police revealed that the deceased adults — the children's parents, we later came to learn — were the primary suspects.

I helped report from the scene, and seeing it in person left far more questions than it answered.

The yard was almost too normal. Basketball goal. Charcoal grill. Children's trampoline.

Walking the perimeter of the property, I saw it from every angle. Outside of the fire-charred rear wall, there was nothing to give insight into what had happened inside.

My colleague Andrea Eger's compelling interview later with the next of kin of the suspected victims in some ways made the situation only more baffling.

But the little clarity it did bring included, most importantly, giving names and faces to the children.

In photos, they look like any other children. Just regular kids, happy and smiling in the captured moment, blissfully unaware of how it was all going to end.

***

Two weeks later and there's still so much we don't know about the case.

And the truth is, even when more information emerges, what can be known will have its limits.

But back to that rainbow: I've changed my mind about it.

As the news spread of the crimes, a makeshift memorial sprang up in the victims' yard near the street.

The rainbow, I now choose to believe, was also a memorial, like the flowers left behind by mourners.

It doesn't make the tragedy easier to fathom. The "why" questions do not suddenly go away.

But what it does, it accomplishes better than possibly any other gesture. And that is, to reassure us that the lives of even the least among us do not go unregarded. They are known and acknowledged on a cosmic level.

If it sometimes feels like the universe is cold and indifferent, could this be a sign there's more at work than we presently understand?

That's how I'm choosing to take it.

As we await whatever answers are obtainable in this case, it's a thought I can take solace in.

Tim Stanley has been a journalist with the Tulsa World for more than 20 years. He was behind the award-winning "World War II Veterans Remember" project and book and a series revisiting the 1977 Oklahoma Girl Scout murders.