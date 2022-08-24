Tigers play host to 16-time State champion and No. 2 Midwest City Carl Albert in Friday night opener

No one can say Coweta’s football team backs away from a challenge.

When the Tigers open their 105th season of high school football, they will face two non-district opponents with stellar championship resumes in the first two games of 2022.

Coweta, ranked No. 8 in preseason lists, plays host to 16-time State champion and No. 2 Midwest City Carl Albert in the Friday night opener of Class 5A warriors. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

The game is a rematch from the second round of the playoffs. The Titans defeated Coweta, 14-7.

Coach Tim Harper’s squad follows the Carl Albert game with a road battle with rival and five-time State trophy winner Wagoner on Sept. 2. The Tigers won last year’s game with the Bulldogs, 37-13.

Carl Albert won its first gold trophy in 1989 and the last one in 2020. Coweta has advanced to the State semifinals twice (1996 and ‘98) in school history.

While Coweta entertains the Titans, Wagoner is idle, but will spend Thursday night at Collinsville in a scrimmage. Collinsville is a great warm-up for coach Dale Condict’s squad. The Cardinals won the 2021 5A State championship and should be a good test.

Wagoner begins its 113th season and hopes to make a deep 4A playoff run. The team also is looking to keep a playoff victory streak alive. The Bulldogs lead the state in all classes by winning 17 straight first-round playoff games.

Wagoner’s opening game comes against the aforementioned Tigers. The battle is set for 7 p.m. at V.L. Odom Field.