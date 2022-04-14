THURSDAY'S FILINGS

U.S. Senate (unexpired term)
Nathan Dahm, R, 39, Broken Arrow
Luke Holland, R, 35, Tulsa
Adam Holley, R, 41, Bixby
Jessica Jean Garrison, R, 47, Owasso
Roy Woods, I, 86, Cleo Springs
U.S. Senate (full term)
Madison Horn, D, 32, Oklahoma City
Arya Azma, D, 32, Norman
Brandon Wade, D, 45, Bartlesville
U.S. House of Representatives
District 2
Rhonda Hopkins, R, 46, Rose
David Derby, R, 45, Owasso
Pamela Gordon, R, 62, McAlester
District 3
Wade Burleson, R, 60, Enid
Stephen Butler, R, 59, Yukon
Jeremiah A. Ross, 38, Bristow
District 5
Subrina Banks, R, 44, Edmond
David K. Frosch, I, 36, Oklahoma City
Governor
Joel Kintsel, R, 46, Oklahoma City
Natalie Bruno, L, 37, Edmond
Ervin Stone Yen, I, 67, Nichols Hills
Moira McCabe, R, 40, Oklahoma City
State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Ryan Walters, R, 36, Edmond
Corporation Commissioner
Justin Hornback, R, Broken Arrow
Harold D. Spradling, R, 87, Cherokee
District Judges
(Nonpartisan)
District 1, Office 1
Jon K. Parsley, 53, Guymon
District 3, Office 1
Brad David Leverett, 62, Altus
District 5, Office 3
Steve W. Crow, 54, Lawton
Jay Walker, 69, Lawton
District 7, Office 5
Jason Seabolt, 32, Oklahoma City
District 7, Office 6
C. Brent Dishman, 44, Edmond
District 12, Office 2
Lara Russell, 46, Inola
District 14, Office 12
Todd Tucker, 53, Tulsa
District 16, Office 1
Jonathan K. Sullivan, 59, Poteau
District 20, Office 1
Dennis Morris, 65, Ardmore
District 21, Office 3
Thad Balkman, 50, Norman
District 21, Office 4
Lori M. Walkley, 57, Norman
District 26, Office 2
Khristan Strubhar, 57, Piedmont
Associate District Judges
Adair County
Liz Brown, 52, Stilwell
Blaine County
Allison Lafferty, 56, Watonga
Bryan County
Abby C. Rogers, 39, Durant
Carter County
Thomas K. Baldwin, 60, Ardmore
Choctaw County
Bill Baze, 49, Hugo
Dewey County
Celo J. Harrel, 59, Leedey
Jefferson County
Dennis L. Gay, 58, Hastings
Kingfisher County
Lance E. Schneiter, 48, Okarche
McCurtain County
Tim T. Ragland, 55, Idabel
Major County
Timothy Dean Haworth, 45, Fairview
Mayes County
Rebecca J. Gore, 53, Pryor
Nowata County
Carl G. Gibson, 61, Nowata
Pushmataha County
Jana Wallace, 59, Finley
Sequoyah County
Kyle Evan Waters, 44, Sallisaw
Wagoner County
Steve Money, 68, Coweta
Washington County
Russell C. Vaclaw, 49, Bartlesville
District Attorney
District 7
Robert W. Gray, R, 40, Edmond
Vicki Behenna, D, 63, Edmond
District 23
David Hammer, R, 47, Shawnee
State Senator
District 2
Jarrin Jackson, R, 36, NA
Jennifer A. Esau, D, 48, Claremore
District 26
Darcy Allen Jech, R, 64, Kingfisher
JJ Stitt, R, 48, Kingfisher
District 34
Brad Peixotto, R, 49, Owasso
District 40
Nadine Smith, R, 74, Oklahoma City
District 48
Rico Trayvon Smith, D, 30, Oklahoma City
State Representative
District 1
David Chapman, R, 59, Idabel
District 7
Jason Spence, D, 44, Miami
District 10
Judd Strom, R, 43, Copan
District 13
Carlisa Rogers, R, 48, Muskogee
Steve White, R, 55, Muskogee
District 23
Susan Carle Young, D, 67, Claremore
District 24
Logan J. Phillips, R, 39, Mounds
District 29
Rick Parris, D, 61, Mannford
District 32
Ryan Dixon, R, 38, Meeker
District 33
Brice Chaffin, R, 42, Stillwater
District 34
DaRan Johnson, R, 42, Stillwater
Michael Baughman, R, 23, Stillwater
District 36
Wade Roberts, R, 41, Choctaw
District 39
Ryan Martinez, R, 36, Edmond
District 46
Sassan Moghadam, R, 64, Norman
District 50
Jennifer Sengstock, R, 43, Comanche
District 64
Zachary A. Walls, I, 23, Lawton
District 66
Mike Burdge, R, 71, Sand Springs
Clay Staires, R, Skiatook
District 71
Mike Masters, R, 41, Tulsa
District 79
Paul Hassink R, 65, Tulsa
Karen Gilbert, R, 53, Tulsa
District 83
Eric Roberts, R, 59, Oklahoma City
District 84
Jeremy Lamb, D, 40, Bethany
District 87
Ellyn Hefner, D, 52, Oklahoma City
District 88
Joe Lewis, D, 39, Oklahoma City,OK
Jed Green, I, 47, Oklahoma City
District 89
Chris Bryant, D, 66, Oklahoma City
District 90
Emilleo Stokes, D, 23, Oklahoma City
District 91
Chris Kannady, R, 42, Oklahoma City
District 95
Tegan Malone, D, 45, Midwest City
To see a complete list of Wednesday's and Thursday's filings, please see this story at tulsaworld.com.