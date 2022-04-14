 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY'S FILINGS

  • Updated
  • 0

U.S. Senate (unexpired term)

Nathan Dahm, R, 39, Broken Arrow

Luke Holland, R, 35, Tulsa

Adam Holley, R, 41, Bixby

Jessica Jean Garrison, R, 47, Owasso

Roy Woods, I, 86, Cleo Springs

U.S. Senate (full term)

Madison Horn, D, 32, Oklahoma City

Arya Azma, D, 32, Norman

Brandon Wade, D, 45, Bartlesville

U.S. House of Representatives

District 2

Rhonda Hopkins, R, 46, Rose

David Derby, R, 45, Owasso

Pamela Gordon, R, 62, McAlester

District 3

Wade Burleson, R, 60, Enid

Stephen Butler, R, 59, Yukon

Jeremiah A. Ross, 38, Bristow

District 5

Subrina Banks, R, 44, Edmond

David K. Frosch, I, 36, Oklahoma City

Governor

Joel Kintsel, R, 46, Oklahoma City

Natalie Bruno, L, 37, Edmond

Ervin Stone Yen, I, 67, Nichols Hills

Moira McCabe, R, 40, Oklahoma City

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Ryan Walters, R, 36, Edmond

Corporation Commissioner

Justin Hornback, R, Broken Arrow

Harold D. Spradling, R, 87, Cherokee

District Judges

(Nonpartisan)

District 1, Office 1

Jon K. Parsley, 53, Guymon

District 3, Office 1

Brad David Leverett, 62, Altus

District 5, Office 3

Steve W. Crow, 54, Lawton

Jay Walker, 69, Lawton

District 7, Office 5

Jason Seabolt, 32, Oklahoma City

District 7, Office 6

C. Brent Dishman, 44, Edmond

District 12, Office 2

Lara Russell, 46, Inola

District 14, Office 12

Todd Tucker, 53, Tulsa

District 16, Office 1

Jonathan K. Sullivan, 59, Poteau

District 20, Office 1

Dennis Morris, 65, Ardmore

District 21, Office 3

Thad Balkman, 50, Norman

District 21, Office 4

Lori M. Walkley, 57, Norman

District 26, Office 2

Khristan Strubhar, 57, Piedmont

Associate District Judges

Adair County

Liz Brown, 52, Stilwell

Blaine County

Allison Lafferty, 56, Watonga

Bryan County

Abby C. Rogers, 39, Durant

Carter County

Thomas K. Baldwin, 60, Ardmore

Choctaw County

Bill Baze, 49, Hugo

Dewey County

Celo J. Harrel, 59, Leedey

Jefferson County

Dennis L. Gay, 58, Hastings

Kingfisher County

Lance E. Schneiter, 48, Okarche

McCurtain County

Tim T. Ragland, 55, Idabel

Major County

Timothy Dean Haworth, 45, Fairview

Mayes County

Rebecca J. Gore, 53, Pryor

Nowata County

Carl G. Gibson, 61, Nowata

Pushmataha County

Jana Wallace, 59, Finley

Sequoyah County

Kyle Evan Waters, 44, Sallisaw

Wagoner County

Steve Money, 68, Coweta

Washington County

Russell C. Vaclaw, 49, Bartlesville

District Attorney

District 7

Robert W. Gray, R, 40, Edmond

Vicki Behenna, D, 63, Edmond

District 23

David Hammer, R, 47, Shawnee

State Senator

District 2

Jarrin Jackson, R, 36, NA

Jennifer A. Esau, D, 48, Claremore

District 26

Darcy Allen Jech, R, 64, Kingfisher

JJ Stitt, R, 48, Kingfisher

District 34

Brad Peixotto, R, 49, Owasso

District 40

Nadine Smith, R, 74, Oklahoma City

District 48

Rico Trayvon Smith, D, 30, Oklahoma City

State Representative

District 1

David Chapman, R, 59, Idabel

District 7

Jason Spence, D, 44, Miami

District 10

Judd Strom, R, 43, Copan

District 13

Carlisa Rogers, R, 48, Muskogee

Steve White, R, 55, Muskogee

District 23

Susan Carle Young, D, 67, Claremore

District 24

Logan J. Phillips, R, 39, Mounds

District 29

Rick Parris, D, 61, Mannford

District 32

Ryan Dixon, R, 38, Meeker

District 33

Brice Chaffin, R, 42, Stillwater

District 34

DaRan Johnson, R, 42, Stillwater

Michael Baughman, R, 23, Stillwater

District 36

Wade Roberts, R, 41, Choctaw

District 39

Ryan Martinez, R, 36, Edmond

District 46

Sassan Moghadam, R, 64, Norman

District 50

Jennifer Sengstock, R, 43, Comanche

District 64

Zachary A. Walls, I, 23, Lawton

District 66

Mike Burdge, R, 71, Sand Springs

Clay Staires, R, Skiatook

District 71

Mike Masters, R, 41, Tulsa

District 79

Paul Hassink R, 65, Tulsa

Karen Gilbert, R, 53, Tulsa

District 83

Eric Roberts, R, 59, Oklahoma City

District 84

Jeremy Lamb, D, 40, Bethany

District 87

Ellyn Hefner, D, 52, Oklahoma City

District 88

Joe Lewis, D, 39, Oklahoma City,OK

Jed Green, I, 47, Oklahoma City

District 89

Chris Bryant, D, 66, Oklahoma City

District 90

Emilleo Stokes, D, 23, Oklahoma City

District 91

Chris Kannady, R, 42, Oklahoma City

District 95

Tegan Malone, D, 45, Midwest City

To see a complete list of Wednesday's and Thursday's filings, please see this story at tulsaworld.com.

