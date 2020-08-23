For five minutes in overtime of Game 3, the Oklahoma City Thunder experimented with a small-ball lineup of its own to match the Houston Rockets.
Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder in the backcourt, 6-foot-4 Luguentz Dort at power forward and Danilo Gallinari at center — a position he played 2% of the time in the regular season.
Steven Adams was the man missing.
Gallinari subbed in for the Thunder’s 7-foot center with 24 seconds left in regulation, and Adams remained on the bench as the Thunder crushed the Rockets in overtime for a 119-107 win Saturday.
That lineup with Gallinari at center and Dort at power forward — a Houstonized version of the Thunder — is one many have been curious to see.
But coach Billy Donovan isn’t willing to abandon Adams in the series. After all, Adams was a central piece in OKC’s best lineup this season.
“We’ve got a huge advantage in Steven Adams,” Donovan said. “Steven is a rim protector, a rim roller and an offensive rebounder. I think a lot of times people maybe look at the fact that Houston’s small and you sit there and you say, ‘OK, we’ve just gotta go small to match them.’”
The Thunder, even without Adams, collected four offensive rebounds and outrebounded the Rockets 11-1 in overtime. The 15-3 overtime scoring margin was the most lopsided in NBA playoff history.
But Oklahoma City’s small-ball lineup only deserves half credit for the overtime trouncing. Rockets star James Harden fouled out one minute into overtime, and as he exited, so too did Houston’s chance of winning.
It was announced that Adams was doubtful to return in OT due to a right knee contusion, but Donovan said Adams was available to check back in.
“That group did a good job,” Donovan said. “Chris made two tough threes, which was great. I don’t know if that had anything to do with the lineup. Lu Dort got a couple of offensive rebounds and then a three-point play. I don’t know if that had anything to do with the lineup. Harden was off the floor for them, Steven was off the floor for us, so it’s really hard to say in that five minutes what’s to like or not like.”
Dominating the glass and protecting the paint is the advantage Adams would ideally give the Thunder against the undersized Rockets, who counter with 6-foot-5 P.J. Tucker at center.
But the Thunder is being outscored by 13.4 points per 100 possessions with Adams on the floor through three games against Houston. Adams has the worst net rating among the Thunder’s starters in the series.
While Adams’ defensive numbers have held up, the Thunder is scoring just 92.8 points per 100 possessions with him on the court. His rim running abilities have been negated by Houston’s switch-everything defense, which limits OKC’s pick-and-roll actions.
Playing Gallinari at center either in place of Adams, or when Adams rests, could unclog the paint.
“Me being at the five gave some of the guards the chance to drive and have more space driving,” Gallinari said Saturday night.
It’s similar to the strategy Houston employs. More shooters and more spacing gives players like Harden and Eric Gordon more room to drive.
It will be a chess match between Donovan and Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni. The Thunder is capable of going small, but the Rockets aren’t capable of going big.
Donovan sees that as an advantage.
“I just think that Steven and Nerlens (Noel), their length, their size, their rim protection is something that’s gonna be needed.”