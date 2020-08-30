Thunder's Bazley developing into off-the-court leader

Chris Paul attended a series of meetings last week following the players’ strike, but one in particular stood out.
After a large gathering Wednesday night that included players and coaches from every team inside the bubble, there was a smaller meeting Thursday where two players from each team were invited. Players, owners and league officials had to decide how to move forward with the playoffs after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Representing the Oklahoma City Thunder was its oldest player, Paul, and its youngest, Darius Bazley. Paul was an obvious choice as president of the Players’ Association, but why bring the 20-year-old rookie?
“That’s a good question,” Paul said Sunday.
He indicated that Bazley wanted to be there.
“I got an opportunity to see how to lead during difficult times, watching my teammate, Chris, as well as a handful of other players,” Bazley said. “I got to see how to get things done, how to think collectively as a group and to reach one common goal.”
Paul described sitting alongside Bazley as “one of the most memorable things from everything that took place.”
“Baze is seriously like a little brother to me,” said Paul, who’s 15 years older than Bazley. “And to see how interested he was in everything that goes on, not just as a professional athlete, but as a Black man, it was dope to do all the different things with him.”
Bazley has been a breakout player in the bubble, and after a strong showing in the seeding games, he’s averaging 6.4 points and 7.0 rebounds in 18 minutes per game in the playoffs.
“The past few days, they were a bit hectic so to say,” Bazley said, “but I think the greatest thing is through it all we stuck together and we were all able to step back, refocus and just reevaluate.
“Now, here we are.”
Bazley, the 23rd pick in last summer’s NBA draft, is shooting 8-of-17 (47%) from 3-point range in five games against the Rockets. OKC and Houston will tip-off Game 6 at 8 p.m. Monday.
The Thunder is no doubt thrilled about Bazley’s future as a 6-foot-8 stretch forward, but Paul also sees off-the-court leadership traits developing in Bazley.
“Baze is probably the most charismatic player on our team, the most dynamic, always smiling, fun loving,” Paul said.
Paul had to stay late after one meeting last week, and he said almost everyone had cleared out.
But then he looked over and saw Bazley, who was waiting on Paul to finish up.
“I’m glad he got the chance to be a part of all that and got the chance to see what was going on,” Paul said. “A lot of times young guys are like, ‘Nah, that’s not my place,’ but Baze, he’s wise beyond his years.”