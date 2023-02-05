OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t going to let the Thunder mess around against the Rockets. Not this time.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his first game since being named an All-Star, was on a mission to destroy the Rockets from the opening tip. And destroy the Rockets he did in a 153-121 Thunder win Saturday night at Paycom Center.

SGA received his loudest “MVP” chants of the season when he stepped to the free throw line late in the third quarter. The adulation was earned.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in just three quarters, scored 42 points on 14-of-23 shooting. He was 14 of 15 from the free throw line.

“He has a killer instinct going into every game,” teammate Isaiah Joe said. “I’m pretty sure y’all can see that.”

“He was a man on fire to start the game,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault added.

The only thing keeping SGA from besting his career-high (44 points) was the lopsided scoreboard.

The Thunder led by as many as 45 points — its largest lead in any game this season.

“We built it with a pretty bloodthirsty mentality,” Daigneault said.

SGA scored 20 points in the first quarter on 7-of-10 shooting. He started 5 of 5 from the floor in his first five minutes.

It was SGA’s highest-scoring first quarter of his career, and his 28 points at halftime was also a career high.

“I’m just running up and down,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “A lot of times I don’t even know what I’m at.”

He tied Kevin Durant (2014) for the most points scored by a Thunder player through three quarters.

It was a huge bounceback effort for SGA, who shot 30% in the Thunder’s loss at Houston on Wednesday.

“I didn’t like how I played in Houston on both ends of the floor,” SGA said. “I wanted to get that bad taste out of my mouth.”

Thunder sets scoring record

On Jan. 3, the Thunder scored a team-record 150 points against the Celtics (without SGA, strangely enough).

That record lasted a month and a day.

The Thunder set a new team scoring record with 153 points against the Rockets.

Credit Darius Bazley for the record-breaking shot — a banked 30-footer.

The Thunder scored at least 30 points in every quarter, including 41 points in the second quarter and 44 points in the third quarter.

Fun fact: The Thunder’s highest-scoring game (153) and lowest-scoring game (65) in team history both came against the Rockets.

Sixty-five is not a typo, by the way.

The Rockets beat the Thunder 69-65 on Nov. 16, 2014 — the Plagues of Egypt season.

The Thunder started Reggie Jackson, Jeremy Lamb, Lance Thomas, Serge Ibaka and Steven Adams that night.