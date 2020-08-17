Luguentz Dort’s breakout performance came seven months ago against the Houston Rockets. The rookie from Arizona State earned the first start of his career that January day, and he was asked to defend a fellow Sun Devil.
James Harden was scorching the NBA for 37 points per game, but the Oklahoma City rookie rose up. Harden needed 29 shots to score 29 points with Dort guarding him for much of the game. Harden was dismal from deep, shooting 1-of-17 from 3-point range.
Dort became a full-time starter for the Thunder that day forward, and his two-way contract was eventually converted into a long-term extension.
With the Thunder and Rockets set to tip-off their series at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Orlando, Florida, Dort would be the obvious option to defend Harden.
But a right knee sprain Dort suffered last week will likely cause him to miss Game 1.
“I think we’re pretty confident about that, but again, he’s progressed,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said Monday after practice. “We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow and see how much progress he can continue to make.”
So who guards Harden?
Terrance Ferguson and Hamidou Diallo are the most likely choices to start in Dort’s place.
Ferguson started five playoff games last year, and he was a full-time starter this season before Dort ran away with the job. Diallo is a high-energy defender who, based on the seeding games, is ahead of Ferguson on the depth chart. Both Diallo and Ferguson are foul prone, which will be exposed even more against Harden.
Donovan also mentioned Dennis Schroder as someone who can handle the Harden assignment, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Harden’s former teammate, Chris Paul, takes on the task in crunch time.
Paul wasn’t ready to share any secrets Sunday about slowing Harden.
“You’ve gotta try to, I don’t know,” Paul said, “we got different ideas over here.”
No Russell Westbrook (out with a quad strain) means more Harden — whose usage rate was second in the NBA behind Giannis Antetokounmpo even as he played alongside the high-usage Westbrook.
“He just has a unique way of making sure he scores on a nightly basis,” Paul said.
Harden secured his third consecutive scoring title this season, averaging 34.3 points per game. He’s attempting 12.4 3-pointers per game and 11.8 free throws per game.
Free throws plus 3-pointers is the formula the Rockets live by, and it works hand in hand.
Surrounding Harden with 3-point shooters and no big men unclogs the paint so Harden can attack the rim. Harden will hunt one-on-one matchups when Steven Adams and Danilo Gallinari get switched onto him.
Houston leads the league in 3-point attempts per game (45.3), but the Rockets are 24th in 3-point percentage (34.5%).
“You’re not just gonna take them all away,” Donovan said, “but what you have to do is you have to contest as many as you can.”
Contesting 3-pointers is a Thunder strength. Opponents shot 34% from 3-point range this season against OKC. That’s tied for the second-stingiest 3-point defense behind only the Toronto Raptors.
To win the series, the Thunder will have to win the minutes when Harden is off the floor, and do so by a large margin. The Rockets were outscored in their eight seeding games by 16.8 points per 100 possessions when Harden sat.
But when Harden is running the show, the Thunder will miss Dort, who dogged Harden in January and was soon labeled a lockdown defender.
“Whoever’s matchup it has to be, the rest of us have to be as prepared, if not more, in what his tendencies are,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I think we’ve done that so far in our preparation, and I’m feeling confident going into this tomorrow.”