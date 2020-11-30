Thunder 'had a lot to juggle' amid rebuild

Sam Presti didn’t say if the past couple of weeks have been the busiest of his tenure as Thunder general manager, but the non-stop stretch of transactions that started Nov. 16 surely ranks near the top.
“Certainly had a lot to juggle,” Presti said.
Presti held a press conference Monday, speaking publicly for the first time about drafting Aleksej Pokusevski, trading Steven Adams and several other topics.
The Thunder traded Adams, Chris Paul and Dennis Schröder all in one week.
Add in Danilo Gallinari, who was dealt to Atlanta in a sign-and-trade, and Nerlens Noel, who signed with the Knicks, and the Thunder very quickly lost five of its top-six scorers from last season with only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still on the roster.
Paul netted the Thunder a first-round pick from Phoenix, and two players in Kelly Oubre and Ricky Rubio who were then flipped for more picks and assets. Adams and Schröder were also traded for first-round picks and players who already have or soon might be rerouted.
“We really didn't know,” Presti said of the fast-moving market. “We didn't have a feel for that, kind of what the pace of decision making would be, if that would speed things up … or there's an argument you could have made prior to the (trade) moratorium being lifted that things could have been really, really slowed down.
“We were obviously trying to stay in the moment to see what direction it ultimately went. Obviously it went probably toward more activity than less.”
Adams was traded to New Orleans in exchange for a 2023 protected first-round pick (via Denver), two second-round picks and several players — George Hill, Darius Miller, Kenrich Williams, Zylan Cheatham and Josh Gray.
Some Thunder fans described the trade as a “dark day.”
It was a logical choice to deal Adams, a veteran center who was entering the final year of his contract, but it wasn’t emotionally easy for Presti.
“I think the No. 1 thing for us to recognize in these situations is we have to put the best interest of the organization first,” Presti said. “That doesn’t make the decision easier by any stretch.”
The Thunder wasn’t likely to sign Adams to an extension, especially not at the price the Pelicans paid — two more years for $35 million.
Presti spoke with Adams and his agent prior to the deal.
“It wasn’t my best day of work, I can tell you that,” Presti said. “But I feel passionate about relentlessly pursuing a bright future for this organization. If you’re comfortable during that period of time, I don’t know that you’re doing anything that’s going to lead you to be different.”
The Thunder traded up to select 18-year-old Serbian forward Aleksej Pokusevski with the 17th pick in the NBA draft.
Presti credited Will Dawkins and the scouting group for the pick.
“I just think our evaluators felt like he was a pretty unique player on the mere fact that he’s the youngest player in the draft,” Presti said. “He has a rare combination of attributes. Does that mean he’s going to equate into being a very good NBA player or an effective NBA player? We don’t know the answer to that.”
As a small-market franchise that needs to build through the draft rather than free agency, Presti leaned into the underdog mindset.
“Look, we're happy being David to Goliath,” Presti said. “We want to own that. That's what we're built on. We're not looking for half measures around here. We want to strive to see if we can be great. We're willing to take the paths that require extreme competitiveness to do that.”
