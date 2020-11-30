Thunder 'had a lot to juggle' amid rebuild

Sam Presti didn’t say if the past couple of weeks have been the busiest of his tenure as Thunder general manager, but the non-stop stretch of transactions that started Nov. 16 surely ranks near the top.

“Certainly had a lot to juggle,” Presti said.

Presti held a press conference Monday, speaking publicly for the first time about drafting Aleksej Pokusevski, trading Steven Adams and several other topics.

The Thunder traded Adams, Chris Paul and Dennis Schröder all in one week.

Add in Danilo Gallinari, who was dealt to Atlanta in a sign-and-trade, and Nerlens Noel, who signed with the Knicks, and the Thunder very quickly lost five of its top-six scorers from last season with only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still on the roster.

Paul netted the Thunder a first-round pick from Phoenix, and two players in Kelly Oubre and Ricky Rubio who were then flipped for more picks and assets. Adams and Schröder were also traded for first-round picks and players who already have or soon might be rerouted.