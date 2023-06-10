Twelve years ago was the culmination of a Tulsa Police department corruption probe from 2009-11: two officers were acquitted; one was found guilty. the officers were accused of conspiracy, drug possession with intent to distribute and planting drugs on people they had arrested. as a result of the probe, at least 48 people were freed from prison or had their cases modified. at least 17 lawsuits related to the scandal were filed in federal or state court.