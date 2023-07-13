Tulsa's first delivery of legalized brew was in front of the Tulsa World building in July 1933 (pictured). The mercury had hit 100 degrees or more for 15 days running, but thirsty Oklahomans needed no excuse to stampede drugstores and restaurants, as voters legalized weak beer by a wide margin. "Never before in the history of eastern Oklahoma had beer appeared openly, without interference of the law, on city streets," said a front-page Tulsa World story.
THROWBACK TULSA
FIRST LEGAL BEER RUN
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
An agreement with City Year was renewed, along with all other consent agenda items, though frustration extended to public comments at the end …
This upcoming football season is at the highest level of high-stakes unpredictability.
One would think conservatives who demand a “meritocracy” in terms of college admissions would acknowledge the reality of how skewed the proces…
The 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school foot…
When cities and utilities excavate water mains to work on them, they often uncover lead water pipe as well. But instead of digging it up once …