Tulsa's first delivery of legalized brew was in front of the Tulsa World building in July 1933 (pictured). The mercury had hit 100 degrees or more for 15 days running, but thirsty Oklahomans needed no excuse to stampede drugstores and restaurants, as voters legalized weak beer by a wide margin. "Never before in the history of eastern Oklahoma had beer appeared openly, without interference of the law, on city streets," said a front-page Tulsa World story.