Ten years ago today, the American Civil Liberties union of Oklahoma filed suit seeking to have a monument displaying the ten Commandments removed from state Capitol grounds. the monument was placed on the north side of the building in 2012 and replaced in 2014 after a motorist ran his vehicle into it. after a 2015 Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling, the monument moved to private property on the Oklahoma Council of Public affairs campus, 10 blocks south of the Capitol.