The late Larry Reasor bought a Tahlequah retail grocery store and renamed it Reasor's red Bud Food Center 60 years ago today. His son, Jeff Reasor (pictured in 2007), said that first tiny store didn't sell much produce but that his father could see the potential for selling groceries in the college town. Reasor's remained family-owned until 2007, when it became employee-owned. In November 2021, its 17 Oklahoma stores were purchased by Texas-based Brookshire Grocery.