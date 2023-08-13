Three years ago today, Owasso Public Schools students were originally scheduled to return to in-person classes. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay. OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner gave the green light a week earlier to cancel in-person classes due to COVID concerns. as such, about 20 people, many of them students, used the day to protest outside Owasso High School. Owasso students returned to classrooms about a month later.