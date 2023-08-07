Twenty-six years ago today, Oklahoma's garth Brooks performed "garth: Live from Central Park" (nicknamed "Garthstock") in new york City. the free concert was billed as the largest concert ever held in the park. the show featured a 360-foot-long stage and boasted attendance of 300,000 to 980,000, depending on your source. In 2015, Brooks set a Tulsa record with 105,000 tickets sold to a series of BoK Center concerts.
THROWBACK TULSA
