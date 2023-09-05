Three years ago today, the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra opened its season by presenting "A Celebration of Beethoven" with pianist Ye fim Bronfman as guest artist at ONEOK Field. It was the first live orchestral concert in the city — and maybe the country — since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tulsa Symphony Executive Director Keith Elder said the official attendance of 1,641 was larger than the orchestra has drawn for previous season-opening concerts.
THROWBACK TULSA
A CELEBRATION OF BEETHOVEN
