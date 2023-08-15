Will Rogers and Wiley Post are pictured on a Lockheed Orion monoplane. On Ag. 15, 1935, they died in an Alaska plane crash. The anniversary is marked each year with the Will Rogersiley Post Fly-In at a 2,000-foot grass strip at Rogers' birthplace ranch near Oologah. Pilots of antique aircraft, vintage warplanes, new small aircraft, helicopters and powered parachute planes pay tribute to two Oklahomans who loved aviation.