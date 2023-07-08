Happy birthday to country music superstar toby Keith, who turns 61 on Saturday. the Clinton, Oklahoma, native's debut single "Should've Been a Cowboy" went to No. 1 in 1993, starting a career that included multiple Platinum albums and 19 more No. 1 songs. Keith performed at the BOK Center for the first time in October 2016. Before that concert, he met with Tulsa-area children who have stayed at the toby Keith Foundation's OK Kids Korral (pictured).