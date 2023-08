Tulsa-based dollar thrifty automotive group and Hertz global Holdings announced a proposed $2.6 billion merger plan on this day in 2012. the merger had Hertz buying dollar thrifty stock at a price of $87.50 per share. dollar thrifty first entered Tulsa in 1958 and had its headquarters in Tulsa since 1994. the company had about 780 employees in the area, and Hertz had about 1,700 in Oklahoma City.