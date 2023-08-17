Happy birthday to former Oklahoma state athletic director Mike holder, who turns 75 years old today. holder, pictured here in 1987 with former OSU golf coach Labron Harris, took over the golf program in 1973 and guided it for 32 years (winning eight national championships). he was OSU's athletic director from 2005-21, overseeing the renovation of Boone Pickens stadium and more. Chad Weiberg succeeded him in July 2021.
THROWBACK TULSA
- HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MIKE
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A now-imminent wave of realignment within the current landscape of Oklahoma high school sports was announced Wednesday morning.
Zach Bryan’s alternative country roots shined during his sold out show Friday night at the BOK Center.
"Here are a few things likely to happen much quicker than getting through a Service Oklahoma line:" says Tulsa resident James Jenkins.
Def Leppard is performing with Motley Crue and Alice Cooper.
The electric vehicle maker must meet employment and capital investment requirements over the next few years to get the incentives.