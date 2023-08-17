Happy birthday to former Oklahoma state athletic director Mike holder, who turns 75 years old today. holder, pictured here in 1987 with former OSU golf coach Labron Harris, took over the golf program in 1973 and guided it for 32 years (winning eight national championships). he was OSU's athletic director from 2005-21, overseeing the renovation of Boone Pickens stadium and more. Chad Weiberg succeeded him in July 2021.