On this day in 2005, the 2-1-1 telephone system rang in with Tulsa Mayor Bill LA Fortune placing the ceremonial first call. The nonemergency number provides help from area programs. "What service are we going to ask for? Maybe help with teenagers," LA Fortune joked. In 2000, the Federal Communications Commission designated 2-1-1 for community information and referral services. In 2004, Gov. Brad Henry approved legislation to certify state 2-1-1 call centers.
THROWBACK TULSA
First 2-1-1 Call
