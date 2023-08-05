Sixteen years ago, roads leading to Tulsa's Promenade and Woodland Hills malls were packed as Oklahoma's first sales-tax-free weekend brought shoppers from all over. Lawmakers had argued for years that Oklahoma lost millions of dollars to Texas because residents were crossing the border to take advantage of that state's tax-free weekend. Pictured is a group of shoppers at Woodland Hills Mall during 2009's tax-free weekend.
