Five years ago today, on Sept. 8, 2018, a Gathering place for Tulsa opened to the public. the $400 million project was the largest private gift to a public park in U.S. history. along the way, the project involved the 2014 demolition of Blair mansion (former home of oilman B.B. Blair) and the July 2015 closing of a two-mile stretch of nearby riverside drive.
THROWBACK TULSA
A GATHERING PLACE FOR TULSA
