Two years ago today, OU and Texas regents voted to accept an invitation to the Southeastern Conference. The day before, SEC presidents had voted unanimously to extend membership to both. The decision at the time was for the Sooners and the longhorns to stay in the Big 12 Conference until 2025, but both reached an agreement to leave in 2024. Pictured is the Oklahoma-Nebraska football game in 1996, the first year of the Big 12 Conference.