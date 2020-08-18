Aug. 8, 2019: Democrats have gotten a lot of giggles over President Donald Trump’s gaffes and slips of the tongue, but their own standard-bearer has had his own share of mystifying verbal moments, as Bruce Plante lampooned in 2019.
Throwback Toonsday: Looking back at newsmakers through the pen of Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante
